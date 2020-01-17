Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Pentair were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 445.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 25.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNR traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.13. The company had a trading volume of 21,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,243. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Pentair PLC has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $47.16.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pentair PLC will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $270,510.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,348 shares of company stock valued at $791,043. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

