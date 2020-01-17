Penta (PNT) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.39 Million

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last seven days, Penta has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One Penta token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HADAX, BCEX and HitBTC. Penta has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $49,207.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Penta alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $279.24 or 0.03145970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00201884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030076 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00129603 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Penta

Penta launched on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, HADAX, BCEX, LBank and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Penta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.