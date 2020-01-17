Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the December 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 184,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

PVAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth $7,639,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 1,029.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 194,721 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,013,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,285,000 after purchasing an additional 69,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,028,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.91. 159,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,855. The stock has a market cap of $449.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Penn Virginia has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.89.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.18 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 56.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penn Virginia will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

