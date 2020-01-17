Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Sells 410 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 10.6% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alphabet by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,480,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,409,352,000 after buying an additional 674,924 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 6,515.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,039,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,612,000 after buying an additional 2,993,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in Alphabet by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after buying an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $14.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,466.50. 1,119,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,129. The stock has a market cap of $986.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,359.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,249.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,344,673 shares of company stock valued at $316,380,721 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,675.00 target price (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,499.88.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.