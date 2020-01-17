Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Has $377,000 Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 53.8% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.22.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.91. 1,066,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,640. The firm has a market cap of $142.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

