Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 2.8% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,113,978,000 after buying an additional 318,660 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Accenture by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,736,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,983,748,000 after buying an additional 536,568 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,288,536,000 after buying an additional 395,849 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 32,251.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,031,971,000 after buying an additional 5,567,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Accenture by 9.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,463,000 after buying an additional 323,753 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,618. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $147.24 and a 52 week high of $213.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.61. The stock has a market cap of $132.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.18.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total transaction of $511,046.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total value of $860,951.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

