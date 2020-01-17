Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Short Interest Update

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,840,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the December 15th total of 6,260,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 868,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after acquiring an additional 126,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.55.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.34%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

