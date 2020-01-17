Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Persimmon (LON:PSN)

Persimmon (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 2,830 ($37.23) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,418 ($31.81) to GBX 2,442 ($32.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,420 ($31.83) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,490 ($32.75) to GBX 3,110 ($40.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,698 ($35.49) to GBX 2,893 ($38.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Persimmon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,818.31 ($37.07).

Get Persimmon alerts:

LON:PSN opened at GBX 2,861.77 ($37.64) on Wednesday. Persimmon has a 12 month low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,950 ($38.81). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,651.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,245.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.31.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.