Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Greencore Group (LON:GNC)

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Greencore Group from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Greencore Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 243.13 ($3.20).

GNC stock opened at GBX 246.60 ($3.24) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 12.45. Greencore Group has a 12-month low of GBX 183.35 ($2.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 282.20 ($3.71). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 258.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 233.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Greencore Group’s previous dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.56%. Greencore Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

