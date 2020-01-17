Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FOUR. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

Shares of FOUR stock opened at GBX 3,370 ($44.33) on Monday. 4imprint Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,765 ($23.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,540 ($46.57). The firm has a market cap of $946.48 million and a PE ratio of 24.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,240 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,965.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.