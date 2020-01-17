Peel Hunt Lowers Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) to Add

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) to an add rating in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 530 ($6.97) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 410 ($5.39).

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 454 ($5.97) price target (up previously from GBX 422 ($5.55)) on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 371 ($4.88) to GBX 415 ($5.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 480.17 ($6.32).

CSP opened at GBX 495 ($6.51) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 451.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 353.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 3.21. Countryside Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 275.60 ($3.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 477.80 ($6.29).

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 40.80 ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Countryside Properties will post 3259.0000551 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Countryside Properties’s previous dividend of $6.00. Countryside Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

In other Countryside Properties news, insider Ian Sutcliffe sold 52,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 468 ($6.16), for a total transaction of £243,528.48 ($320,347.91).

Countryside Properties Company Profile

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

