PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.21

Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.21 and traded as high as $17.65. PDF Solutions shares last traded at $17.47, with a volume of 7,778 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

The company has a market cap of $556.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.81 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 2,558.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,118,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 2,676.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 234,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,475,000 after purchasing an additional 77,535 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 164.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,937 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the third quarter worth about $293,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

