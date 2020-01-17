Palmer Knight Co Sells 386 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Palmer Knight Co lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for 5.4% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $33,286,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 12,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $88.11. The stock had a trading volume of 21,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.87. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.25 and a 1 year high of $88.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,102,894.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,296 shares of company stock worth $6,955,834 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

