Palmer Knight Co Has $5.56 Million Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Palmer Knight Co reduced its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Fortive accounts for 4.7% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 14.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,232,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after acquiring an additional 287,449 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 8.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 8.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 8.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 157,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,860,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FTV traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,621. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. Fortive Corp has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $89.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.67 and its 200-day moving average is $72.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.15%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $2,138,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,314.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

