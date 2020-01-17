Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HB Fuller were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HB Fuller by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,608,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,034,000 after acquiring an additional 57,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,800,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $269,153,000 after purchasing an additional 38,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,315,000 after purchasing an additional 83,223 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,377,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 283.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 259,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get HB Fuller alerts:

In related news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 55,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $2,884,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,050.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,045. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FUL shares. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Buckingham Research set a $60.00 price objective on HB Fuller and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lowered HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 price objective on HB Fuller and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HB Fuller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

NYSE:FUL opened at $49.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. HB Fuller Co has a fifty-two week low of $39.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.78.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL).

Receive News & Ratings for HB Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HB Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.