Palisade Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 349.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.73.

Shares of NYSE XEL traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,600. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.45. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $66.05.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.