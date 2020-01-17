Palisade Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,165,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 28,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,201,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.26. 2,215,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.19 and a 52-week high of $183.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.94.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Cowen set a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.42.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.