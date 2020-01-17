Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $368,346,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,788,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,121 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,831 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,433,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $664,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,269,000. 55.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

UPS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.61. 2,426,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

