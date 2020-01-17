Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,985 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $757,707,000 after buying an additional 1,372,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,765,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $750,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,142 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 16,194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,112,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $659,986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037,713 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,208,693 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $610,761,000 after purchasing an additional 638,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $521,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,904 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.05. 6,901,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,126,565. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.43. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,310 shares of company stock worth $11,796,598 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Citigroup raised their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $76.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.