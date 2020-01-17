Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,398,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,280,898,000 after purchasing an additional 46,928 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8,442.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,853 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,092.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,367,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,189,000 after purchasing an additional 174,165 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 32.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,901,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,205,000 after purchasing an additional 465,286 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,068,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,122 shares of company stock worth $13,083,041 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.44.

CAT stock traded up $2.30 on Thursday, reaching $147.87. 3,070,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,908. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

