Palisade Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 83.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 205.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 277.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

Williams Companies stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.55. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.87%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.41%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.