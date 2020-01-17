Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys 2,860 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 46.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.09. 1,176,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,635. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.79. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $82.62 and a 1-year high of $114.25. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.68.

In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.