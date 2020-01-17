Palisade Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,234 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for 1.5% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $10,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 233,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,058,000 after buying an additional 67,094 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Mulligan bought 1,300 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.54.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $210.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.86 and its 200 day moving average is $206.37. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

