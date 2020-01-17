Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PPBI. ValuEngine cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,844. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $123.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tom Rice sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $129,420.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $109,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,679 shares of company stock worth $3,192,014. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $85,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

