PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Position Reduced by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in PACCAR by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in PACCAR by 35.0% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 37.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 63.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $100,346.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,124 shares in the company, valued at $465,546.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $616,165.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,164.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,949 shares of company stock worth $8,207,798 in the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. OTR Global lowered shares of PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.84.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.27. The company had a trading volume of 33,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,577. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. PACCAR had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

