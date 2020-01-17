Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Oxford BioMedica stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $587.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.80. Oxford BioMedica has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82.

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

