Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 6,640,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

OC traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,013,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,360. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.95.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.15.

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Thaman sold 50,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 777,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,205,806. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ava Harter sold 5,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $316,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,381.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,834 shares of company stock worth $4,248,079. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.1% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

