Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Shares Up 7.4%

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID)’s share price shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.02 and last traded at $3.90, 668,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 613,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OVID. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 29.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 108,392 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 199.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 34,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 67.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 443,490 shares in the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

