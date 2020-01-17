Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) PT Raised to $55.00 at KeyCorp

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) had its target price increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.19% from the stock’s previous close.

OTTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Williams Capital raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti began coverage on Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

OTTR stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average is $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.30. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $46.63 and a twelve month high of $57.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.30 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $102,501.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

