Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Shares Up 6.4%

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT)’s stock price rose 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.97, approximately 10,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 644,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OSMT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $256.06 million and a PE ratio of -11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.85). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 142.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sriram Venkataraman purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,485,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,426,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 1,412.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.