Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Short Interest Up 10.2% in December

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the December 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 575,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $191,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $914,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,180.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,160 shares of company stock valued at $8,288,319 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.46.

OSK stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.91. 501,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,664. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.43. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.29. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

