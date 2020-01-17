Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,899 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 58.4% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $29,080,000. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.1% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,197 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,744,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,553,567,000 after buying an additional 294,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 272,094 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,505,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.52.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.50. The company had a trading volume of 27,155,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,008,648. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.47. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.67 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $209.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

In related news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

