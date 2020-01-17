Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Takes $650,000 Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,916 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,634,000 after purchasing an additional 224,674 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Amdocs by 1,928.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,500,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,028 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Amdocs by 3.4% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,019,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,163,000 after purchasing an additional 100,630 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 0.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Amdocs by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,250,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,799,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.38. 46,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,894. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.40. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.74.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

