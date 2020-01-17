Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 207 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 68,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $96,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,839.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,150 shares of company stock worth $309,675 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.91.

PEG traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $59.16. 138,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,018. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day moving average is $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.24. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 60.26%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

