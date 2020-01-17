Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,864 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services comprises approximately 1.5% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 699,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 159,215 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 58,699 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 238,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 93,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 237,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 54,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

ORRF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of ORRF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.23. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $251.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orrstown Financial Services Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

