Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)’s share price rose 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.28, approximately 399,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 254,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OESX shares. Roth Capital downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $118.50 million, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.72 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 7.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 85,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $301,501.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 645,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,121.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 29,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $111,979.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 645,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,570.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,831 shares of company stock worth $1,338,296 over the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

