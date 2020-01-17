Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Short Interest Update

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,900 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 183,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, COO Scott A. Green sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 526,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,756.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott A. Green sold 95,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $288,838.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 526,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,624.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,831 shares of company stock worth $1,338,296 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 4.7% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,090,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after buying an additional 182,716 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.94.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,982. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.51 million, a P/E ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 2.21.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

