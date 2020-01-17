Origo Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Origo has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and $528,053.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origo has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Origo token can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00036818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $529.26 or 0.06034597 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027352 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035383 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00128293 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001160 BTC.

About Origo

OGO is a token. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 419,908,836 tokens. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origo’s official website is origo.network . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork

Origo Token Trading

Origo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

