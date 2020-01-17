Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) Short Interest Update

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 84,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other news, Director Avista Capital Managing Member acquired 6,000,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Organogenesis by 716.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 486,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Organogenesis by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 80,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Organogenesis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Organogenesis by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Organogenesis by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 23,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORGO shares. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.09.

NASDAQ:ORGO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.31. 75,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,460. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $120.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

