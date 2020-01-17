OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Beacon Securities downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of OrganiGram from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. CIBC began coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an outperformer rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of OrganiGram from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.80.

OrganiGram stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $337.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $8.44.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 42.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at $44,872,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at $10,144,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at $2,190,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at $2,116,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter worth about $1,848,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

