OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC Sells 570 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.7% of OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $126.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $310.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.29 and a 200 day moving average of $120.49. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $89.08 and a 12 month high of $126.78.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $6,200,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,415,379.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock valued at $159,734,252 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

