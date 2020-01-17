Oppenheimer Weighs in on Visa Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s FY2020 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura increased their price target on Visa from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.92.

Visa stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,448,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,776,800. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Visa has a 52-week low of $133.30 and a 52-week high of $201.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,857,744.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3,715.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,827,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,864,991 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 18,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $178,205,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Visa by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,712,000 after purchasing an additional 783,989 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

