Oppenheimer Weighs in on Venus Concept’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:VERO)

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Venus Concept in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.37). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Venus Concept’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VERO. Maxim Group raised shares of Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ VERO opened at $6.01 on Friday. Venus Concept has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $212.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 4.14.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.