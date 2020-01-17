ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ONEXF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,782. ONEX has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.70 and its 200 day moving average is $60.79.

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. ONEX had a net margin of 61.68% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

