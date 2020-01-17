Omnitude (ECOM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $146,552.00

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, Omnitude has traded 179.5% higher against the US dollar. Omnitude has a market cap of $418,308.00 and $146,552.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omnitude token can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.96 or 0.03589323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00202822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030063 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00130895 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Omnitude

Omnitude’s launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 tokens. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude

Omnitude Token Trading

Omnitude can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

