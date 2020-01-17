Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Omega Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Omega Healthcare Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 167.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of OHI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.28. 227,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,291. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $2,106,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,868,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.23.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.