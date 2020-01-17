Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Short Interest Up 8.5% in December

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,840,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the December 15th total of 10,910,000 shares. Approximately 21.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLLI. TheStreet lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

Shares of OLLI opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $53.10 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $375,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $375,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,427 shares of company stock worth $3,651,830. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 119.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,616,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,692 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 117.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,938,000 after purchasing an additional 855,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,064,000 after purchasing an additional 43,338 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 979,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,437,000 after purchasing an additional 124,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 33.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 763,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,509,000 after purchasing an additional 192,961 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

