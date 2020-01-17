Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Short Interest Up 8.5% in December

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,840,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the December 15th total of 10,910,000 shares. Approximately 21.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.
A number of research firms have issued reports on OLLI. TheStreet lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.
Shares of OLLI opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $53.10 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85.
In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $375,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $375,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,427 shares of company stock worth $3,651,830. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 119.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,616,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,692 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 117.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,938,000 after purchasing an additional 855,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,064,000 after purchasing an additional 43,338 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 979,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,437,000 after purchasing an additional 124,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 33.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 763,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,509,000 after purchasing an additional 192,961 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
