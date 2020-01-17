Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Acquired by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the quarter. Old Republic International comprises about 1.7% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 1,583.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 34.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 122.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORI stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.90. 399,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Old Republic International news, insider Calderon Alberto sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $1,655,430.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 600 shares of company stock worth $13,508. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

