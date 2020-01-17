OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,109,492 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,155,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,946,000 after acquiring an additional 492,880 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,154,000 after acquiring an additional 790,105 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,517,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,314,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,744,000 after acquiring an additional 51,751 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $70.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.86 and a 52-week high of $70.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average of $66.32.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.7758 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.9%.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

