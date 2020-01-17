OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 5,680 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $80.73. 3,028,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,464. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average is $80.68. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.57 and a one year high of $81.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1501 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.